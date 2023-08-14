FILE PHOTO: Homes for sale in Washington

NEW YORK -- Americans said last month they expected weaker inflation over the next few years, and they also marked up their own views of their personal financial situations, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.

In its latest survey of consumer expectations, the regional Fed bank reported that respondents to its poll said inflation a year from now will likely stand at 3.5% compared to an expectation of 3.8% in June. The new reading is the lowest since April 2021. Expectations at the three- and five-year horizons both moderated to 2.9% from 3%, the New York Fed said.