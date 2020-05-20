A project official working on a plan to bring an 800,000-square-foot warehouse distribution center to Kingston says the coronavirus pandemic has created even more possibilities for the proposed development on Route 125.
The plan is slated to go before the planning board for the first time on June 30 after being delayed due to meeting cancellations caused by the pandemic, which officials said hasn’t derailed the massive project.
“The apparent uncertainties in the global marketplace have actually created new opportunities that the town of Kingston could realize,” said Karl Dubay, president of The Dubay Group Inc., which recently relocated its offices from Windham to Londonderry.
Dubay represents the applicant, who has been identified as 266 Route 125 LLC.
Few details have been revealed about the development planned for 112 acres of land at 266 Route 125, which is currently the site of a 144,000-square-foot distribution facility known as Sears Logistics Services (SLS) and a 22,000-square-foot office building.
The proposal submitted to the town in February calls for a distribution center with nearly 180 loading docks.
According to the plan, the 112-acre parcel would be subdivided into four separate lots, with the Sears Logistics Services facility and offices making up two of those properties, the new 800,000-square-foot distribution center located on another, and a 6,600-square-foot convenience store with a drive-thru coffee shop and quick service restaurant and a fueling station on the fourth lot.
Dubay described the proposal as a “high quality project,” but said he’s unable to comment on any companies that have expressed interest in locating at the new distribution center if it’s approved.