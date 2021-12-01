The $1 trillion infrastructure package signed by President Joe Biden last month was a “must pass piece of legislation” for New Hampshire, said Department of Transportation Victoria Sheehan.
Previous federal funding expired in September 2020, but was extended a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioner said during the Greater Manchester Chamber’s Economic Development and Infrastructure Summit Wednesday afternoon.
The potential lag in revenue makes it difficult for the department to plan projects, hire contractors and other consultants. Such businesses plan around how much is budgeted for projects.
“It causes tremendous disruption across the entire construction industry,” Sheehan said.
The five year bill provides predictability.
Over the five years, the state will get $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs. The money frees up other funds to be used for safety improvement projects and walking and biking investments.
“We now have much more flexibility,” she said.
Airports across New Hampshire are set to get approximately $45.6 million for infrastructure development.
Many airports have had to go into debt to maintain facilities because of the way federal dollars are distributed, said Ted Kitchens, director of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
The money will help repave both runways and other roadway repairs over the next five years, according to Kitchens.
He said the model of how airports are paid needs to be fixed.
“It is certainly an investment in rectifying that, but there is still work that needs to be done,” he said of the infrastructure package.
Kitchens also spoke of the $40 million investment being made by Spirit Airlines to operate out of the market. The airline now offers flights to Orlando, Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa. Next year, the airline will offer flights to Myrtle Beach.
The airport is operating at about 75% of pre-pandemic levels.
The airport announced in February it had reached an agreement with Aeroterm to develop a multitenant cargo facility, which could help reduce the cost of commercial flights.