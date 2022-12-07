It doesn't take much to get oil prices moving lower these days, thanks to shrinking liquidity that's sapped the life out of the market.
Prices on Wednesday headed for a fourth straight loss, with West Texas Intermediate trading near $73 a barrel. After drifting in little changed territory for most of the morning, the market took a turn lower on signs of easing constraints for U.S. fuel supplies.
Distillates inventories rose by more than 6 million barrels, according to an Energy Information Administration report Wednesday. Gasoline inventories climbed by 5.3 million barrels, indicating weaker demand.
Crude has so far stumbled into the final month of the year, with the U.S. benchmark heading for the first back-to-back quarterly drop since mid-2019 as central banks tighten monetary policy. Concerns about the global growth outlook, alongside a soft physical market and falling liquidity have weighed on prices.
The latest leg down came at a complex moment, with traders assessing the fall-out from Group of Seven curbs on Russian oil, including a price cap that's meant to punish Moscow for the war in Ukraine.
"Inventories remain quite low, spare capacity is tight," Francisco Blanch, head of commodity and derivatives research at Bank of America said in a Bloomberg Television interview. "All the demand growth that we forecast for next year is coming from emerging markets."
WTI for January delivery fell $1.63 to $72.62 a barrel at 1:13 p.m. in New York. Brent for February settlement dropped $1.59 to $77.76 a barrel.
In response to the cap, which has been set at $60 a barrel, Russia is considering setting a price floor for its international oil sales. Moscow may either impose a fixed price for the nation's barrels, or stipulate maximum discounts to international benchmarks at which they can be sold.