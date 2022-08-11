FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore near Dauphin Island, Alabama

 Steve Nesius/REUTERS

HOUSTON -- Offshore oil producers Shell, Chevron and Equinor on Thursday halted operations pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels per day, citing an onshore pipeline leak that a local official said should take about a day to fix.

The shut-ins are not expected to last but the number of facilities affected by the leak offered another example of how a relatively minor failure can affect a swath of U.S. energy infrastructure.