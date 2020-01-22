EPPING -- Old Navy is planning to open a store in the Brickyard Square shopping center, following the opening of a Rochester store last year.
Waterstone Properties of Needham, Mass., which owns the plaza along Routes 101 and 125, has announced plans for the clothing retailer to locate to space that’s been occupied by Dress Barn and Famous Footwear.
Under the plan, Famous Footwear will move into the retail spot where Rue 21 was located before it closed.
The relocation will allow the space formerly occupied by Famous Footwear to be combined with the now-vacant Dress Barn location to create a larger 13,653-square-foot store that will become Old Navy.
Work is expected to begin soon, with the Old Navy store slated to open this fall.
“Old Navy is the perfect complement to the destination tenants already thriving at Brickyard. Old Navy will certainly help fill a void in the apparel category now that Dress Barn has closed all their locations and add an additional shopping destination for men’s clothing at Brickyard Square,” said Jennifer Fairfield, Waterstone’s director of marketing.
Fairfield said that Old Navy appeals to a wide range of customers because of its selection of “value priced” clothing and accessories, including men’s, women’s and children’s apparel.
“It no doubt will attract shoppers from a large trade area and add to the energy and success of Brickyard Square,” she said.
The announcement generated quite a buzz on Brickyard Square’s Facebook page. Many people expressed excitement over the news.
“Old Navy will be great for Epping, especially school kids,” wrote Patti Carmichael.
The addition of Old Navy is one of the latest changes announced for the shopping center. Other additions include Cinco’s Cantina, which plans to open soon in the space where the Tortilla Flat Mexican Restaurant and Cantina was located until it closed in September.
Cinco’s Cantina, a family owned and operated authentic Mexican restaurant, is expanding after operating Cinco de Mayo Bar & Grill in Dover for the past five years.
According to Waterstone Properties, more than three million people visited Brickyard Square in 2019.