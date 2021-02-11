Old Navy at Brickyard Square in Epping
Old Navy will be opening a new store in the Brickyard Square shopping center on Route 125 in Epping in April. A new story will also open in the Tuscan Village in Salem in May.

 Jason Schreiber/Union Leader Correspondent

The pandemic hasn’t put the brakes on Old Navy’s plans to open two new stores in New Hampshire this spring.

The national clothing retail chain will open locations in Epping’s Brickyard Square shopping center in April and the Tuscan Village complex in Salem in May, according to a spokesman for Gap Inc., which owns Old Navy.

