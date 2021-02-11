The pandemic hasn’t put the brakes on Old Navy’s plans to open two new stores in New Hampshire this spring.
The national clothing retail chain will open locations in Epping’s Brickyard Square shopping center in April and the Tuscan Village complex in Salem in May, according to a spokesman for Gap Inc., which owns Old Navy.
Shares in North American cannabis firms were heading for new highs on Thursday, with Reddit-inspired retail investors betting they could beat the short-sellers and benefit from lighter regulation of the sector under U.S. President Joe Biden.
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Gov. Ned Lamont penciled in $50 million in revenue from new digital gambling platforms in his two-year budget released Wednesday, betting that the legislature and Connecticut’s two tribal casinos will approve sweeping changes in the state’s gambling enterprises.
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY - The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled on Thursday that blueberry imports are not causing serious injury to domestic producers and will not recommend further action to reduce foreign supplies, in a win for Mexican exporters.