For more than two years, the Olympia Sports at Manchester’s Mall of New Hampshire survived the arrival of Dick’s Sporting Goods. Not to mention the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now the company’s parent company, Fleet Feet, will close the store, along with the chain’s remaining locations. The brand has more than 40 locations listed on its website, including six in New Hampshire.
At one time, Olympia Sports, founded in 1975 in Maine, had more than 200 locations.
On Sunday, signs at the Manchester store read, “Entire store on sale!” and “Total inventory blowout.” Everything was between 10% and 40% off.
In 2019, Colorado sports retailer JackRabbit bought the chain.
This year, JackRabbit was bought by Fleet Feet, according to a news release.
After the 2019 acquisition, 76 Olympia stores closed, which were not part of the deal. The stores in New Hampshire at the time included Epping, Exeter, Gilford, Meredith, Newington, Plaistow and Rindge.
Besides Manchester, the chain’s remaining stores in the Granite State are in Littleton, Londonderry, Nashua, North Conway and Salem.
All stores are expected to close in September.
Fleet Feet did not return an email from the Union Leader Sunday afternoon seeking comment.
A store employee in Manchester confirmed all locations will be closing.