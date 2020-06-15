BRETTON WOODS — Closed for nearly three months by the pandemic, the grand dame of North Country hospitality and lodging, the Omni Mount Washington Resort, reopened Monday.
The state gave the go-ahead for New Hampshire hotels to open Monday at 50 percent of capacity, while restaurants could open in the North Country for indoor seating with social-distancing guidelines in place.
For the Omni Mount Washington Resort — which opened seasonally in 1902 and went to year-round operation in 1999 — that means 100 rooms can be available, said Josh DeBottis, the general manager of the Omni Mount Washington Resort, which includes the hotel, three other lodging properties and the Bretton Woods ski area.
Omni Hotel & Resorts has operated the Mount Washington resort since 2009 and purchased it in 2015.
“We’ve already seen a lot of demand. People are excited.” said DeBottis, who added that the Fourth of July holiday is shaping up to be a busy one at the hotel and at Stickney’s Steak and Chop Pub.
The occupancy rate is continuing to go up, he said, and as it does, the hotel will add more dining options and also bring back more workers.
Stickney’s, which has normally offered lunch and dinner to guests, will now also serve breakfast, DeBottis said.
Despite all of the resort’s operations being shut down since March 29, DeBottis was “cautiously optimistic” that both the 2020 summer season and the year will end well. The season’s opening was marked at 4 p.m. Monday, after the first guest checked in, by the resetting of a large grandfather clock in the hotel’s foyer.
“Any part of the summer that we can get,” he said, is a good thing, “and opening our doors is a big first step.”
Craig Clemmer, who is the resort’s director of sales and marketing, said the setting of the grandfather clock is a 118-year old tradition at the Omni Mount Washington Resort.
DeBottis said he was confident that the resort had taken the necessary health and safety measures to protect both guests and workers.
Workers, he noted, must wear face masks (which are optional for guests) and must have his or her temperature taken before starting work every day. Workers who test negative will be given a colored sticker that proclaims to guests and colleagues that “I’m Cool.”
Multiple sanitizing stations have been installed, said DeBottis, and social distancing will be observed.