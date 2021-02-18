One in 10 U.S. workers -- about 17 million, all told -- will likely be forced to leave their jobs and take up new occupations by 2030 as COVID-19's aftereffects destroy huge swaths of low-paying positions in a labor market that was primed for disruption before the pandemic.

Women, minorities, the young and the less educated will probably be the hardest hit by what consultant firm McKinsey & Co. foresees in a new report as an unprecedented hollowing out of low-wage work in retail, hospitality and other industries.

Thursday, February 18, 2021