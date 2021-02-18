One in 10 U.S. workers -- about 17 million, all told -- will likely be forced to leave their jobs and take up new occupations by 2030 as COVID-19's aftereffects destroy huge swaths of low-paying positions in a labor market that was primed for disruption before the pandemic.
Women, minorities, the young and the less educated will probably be the hardest hit by what consultant firm McKinsey & Co. foresees in a new report as an unprecedented hollowing out of low-wage work in retail, hospitality and other industries.
A judge threw out a lawsuit brought by the owners of the downtown Manchester nightclub Whiskey's 20, which challenged a Manchester police demand that the club pay for an off-duty police officer to cut down on police calls.
WASHINGTON - Inflation is unlikely to hit the Federal Reserve's 2% target on a sustained basis at least through 2022, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday, adding that he was not concerned about an immediate jump in prices that is expected to occur as the coronavirus pandemi…
Eversource Energy’s CEO James Judge told industry analysts Wednesday the utility expects Connecticut regulators to eventually permit the utility to recover tens of millions of dollars from ratepayers for costs related to Tropical Storm Isaias.
MANCHESTER, Conn. - Eversource Energy this week turned in higher fourth-quarter and full-year earnings, mainly due to increased electricity distribution revenues and an absence of costly impairments that plagued the utility in 2019.