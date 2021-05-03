Several movie theaters across the state are reopening Friday.
O’Neil Cinema in Epping will reopen on Friday with the company encouraging customers to “dust off your gift cards and movie passes.” The company is also promoting the release of the action thriller “Wrath of Man” starring Jason Statham.
Warren Buffett ended years of speculation about his successor as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc by saying Greg Abel, who oversees the conglomerate's non-insurance businesses, would take over if he were no longer in charge.
Most coronavirus capacity restrictions on businesses in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, including retail stores, food services and gyms, will end on May 19, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.