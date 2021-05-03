Several movie theaters to reopen Friday

O’Neil Cinema in Epping will reopen Friday

 From Facebook

Several movie theaters across the state are reopening Friday.

O’Neil Cinema in Epping will reopen on Friday with the company encouraging customers to “dust off your gift cards and movie passes.” The company is also promoting the release of the action thriller “Wrath of Man” starring Jason Statham.

Monday, May 03, 2021