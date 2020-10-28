U.S. online spending during the holiday shopping season is expected to rise 33% this year to $189 billion, getting a major boost from early promotions by retailers looking to take advantage of people hunkered down in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Adobe Analytics.

Adobe had expected that growth to happen over two years instead of a single year. Adobe said growth last year was 13%.

