Opioid treatment business partners with AmeriHealth Caritas NH

KEENE — Jocelyne Wood knows the effects that the opioid addiction crisis has had on lives across New Hampshire.
Wood, the state director of Groups Recover Together, an opioid abuse treatment organization, said she was approached to come work for the organization a few years after her father died from an opioid overdose.
“I took a $20,000 a year pay cut to come work for them,” she said.
Wood has not only seen the opioid addiction crisis as an adult child, but she’s experienced it as a foster parent.
“The last child I adopted was a baby boy addicted to opioids. I saw exactly with my own two eyes what that does to children,” she said. “I could use my background and my experience and the end result would be one more baby wasn’t born the way my baby was born; how could I not take the opportunity to do that?”
Groups Recover Together was founded by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center resident Jeff De Flavio with the first clinic opening in Claremont in 2014. The clinic uses group therapy, community accountability and drug therapy to help people get off opioids.
Groups Recover Together uses a medically proven method to help people with their addiction, said Heather Prebish, the New Hampshire clinical director for Groups Recover Together.
“We use an evidence-based approach to fighting the opioid epidemic,” Prebish said.
Groups Recover Together has more than 5,000 clients at the 49 clinics operating in seven states. It has clinics in New Hampshire, Maine, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, West Virginia and California. The company plans to expand this year into Colorado, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia.
Groups Recover Together is joining with AmeriHealth Caritas NH, a Medicaid health insurance company. The partnership will give Groups Recover Together more resources to help its clients, said Dr. Donald McNally of AmeriHealth Caritas NH.
“It’s gonna enhance what they’re getting,” McNally said.
The method that Groups Recover Together uses for its clients has been shown to be effective, McNally said. Groups Recover Together boasts a 70% retention rate among patients in the first six months and 95% reduction in opioid use in the same time period for clients.
“Really what we’re looking at is increased access to evidence-based treatment that will show good outcomes,” McNally said.
AmeriHealth Caritas NH wanted to partner with an organization that is effectively treating people dealing with opioid addiction when it rolled out in New Hampshire last year.
AmeriHealth Caritas NH opened in September and now has more than 15,000 members.It has about 5 million members in 12 states in total. McNally said Groups Recover Together will now have access to AmeriHealth Caritas NH’s administrative services as well as medical team.