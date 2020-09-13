Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Oracle Corp. said on Monday it would team up with China’s ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp. in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.
ByteDance, TikTok’s Beijing-based owner, had been in talks to divest the U.S. business of its hugely popular short-video app to Oracle or Microsoft after President Donald Trump ordered the sale last month and said he might otherwise shut it down.
As New Hampshire enters the foliage season, the “majority” of leaf-peeping bus tours have been cancelled or postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s tourism chief said Monday.
MANCHESTER — Officials at Catholic Medical Center have informed patients and donors that data including names, addresses and information indicating if a person is alive or deceased was compromised in a recent security incident involving a software vendor.
LONDON - World oil demand will fall more steeply in 2020 than previously forecast due to the coronavirus and recover more slowly than expected next year, OPEC said on Monday, potentially making it harder for the group and its allies to support the market.