A 36-acre parcel of land in Amherst could soon be home to a new organic farming operation.
Next week, town planners will visit the site at 317 Route 101 to determine if it is the appropriate location for a proposed tree farm that will also harvest other plantings, vegetables, fruits and flowers.
Stonefarm Agricultural Farming and Supplies is seeking approval to operate the farming operation on the large property.
“This development will also consist of the construction of a 2,500-square-foot nursery and roadside stand,” said Chad Brannon, a civil engineer with Fieldstone Land Consultants.
A new, 9,100-square-foot building at the rear of the site is also included in the plans. The proposed building will be used as a small office for business management, to store agricultural equipment and to process and package agricultural supplies such as plants, fruits and vegetables, according to Brannon.
Concerns about stormwater treatment and traffic have already been raised by neighbors and planning board members.
“This is a very, very critical area for flooding,” Susan Lebel, who owns property on Embankment Road nearby, told the planning board last week.
The parcel, which includes wetlands, is part of the Baboosic Lake watershed, according to Lebel, who said the floodplain surrounds the property.
It is also a wildlife corridor with golden eagles and wood ducks that should be protected, she added.
Other neighbors said the 9,100-square-foot barn structure included in the plans is too large for the proposed farming operations, claiming the plans with 10 bay doors and separate petitions are similar to former plans from the developer to convert the property into storage units; that plan was rejected by the zoning board and never came to fruition.
Brannon stressed that agricultural use is permitted in Amherst’s residential rural zone.
The property is owned by EAM Amherst Holdings, LLC. The applicant told the planning board that the trees will be purchased from wholesalers, and the fruits and vegetables grown on site will be sold locally, explaining that about 80% of the products from the farm will be sold directly from the roadside stand.
Planning board member Tom Quinn voiced concerns about the farm’s entrance along Route 101 being directly opposite from a separate business entrance on the other side of the roadway.
“It is an absolute nightmare to come out of those with traffic going in all different directions,” he said.
Another board member, Bill Stoughton, said he is not convinced that the proposed stormwater treatment plan complies with the nutrient cleanup provisions for local regulations.
Rather than approving the site plan, the planning board has scheduled a visit to the property for Sept. 23, and will once again consider the application later this fall.