Organic Valley is committed to working with small organic dairy farmers who lost contracts and are at risk of closing without a market.
At least two farms in the Granite State are impacted.
The Wisconsin-based company brought on five farms in New York in its farmer-owned organic cooperative and committed to working with more. The mission: save small, organic family farms throughout the U.S.
In August, Horizon Organic, a brand owned by Danone North America, announced it would pull contracts with 89 organic family farms across Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and eastern New York. Maple Hill Creamery later announced it would do the same for 46 farms.
The Horizon contracts will come to an end in February 2023 after the company agreed to a six-month extension. The company will get more milk from the Midwest and the West Coast because of “infrastructure, hauling and processing issues in the Northeast,” the company wrote in a letter to the Northeast Organic Dairy Producers Alliance.
Organic Valley said the five New York farms were dropped by Maple Hill at the end of 2021 and had nowhere to send their milk.
Bob Kirchoff, Organic Valley CEO, in an interview with the Union Leader said many companies are using a more industrial “large farms, low cost” approach.
“That’s not our model,” he said.
The company wanted to do something different when it was founded in 1988 and it sticks by its original values of restoring farmland and providing a healthy product, Kirchoff said.
In the Northeast, Organic Valley already works with 500 organic dairy farms in Northeast and six in New Hampshire.
The five farms are a part of a yearlong campaign to visit farmers in the Northeast and pick up new members.
“These five are just the start,” Kirchoff said. “Our goal is to have markets for them and a home they can rely on for generations.”
Many of the farms still have contacts in place.
“We have tried or have been in contact with everyone, just so they know who we are and we know who they are,” he said. “We’ve gone through the process of saying, ‘Hey, what can we do now.’”
Two weeks ago, Gary Hirshberg, co-founder of Stonyfield Organics, launched the Northeast Organic Family Farm Partnership to help increase market demand for organic milk. Thirty-five brands have made a commitment to increase purchases from organic dairy farms in the Northeast in hopes of providing a long-term stable demand.
Organic Valley and Stonyfield are members of the partnership.
To join the cooperative, organic farms must meet elevated animal care, quality standards and pasture expectations, according to a news release.
“Our model isn’t based on efficiencies, otherwise we wouldn’t be a coop with the herd average size of 78,” Kirchoff said. “We accept and embrace it and we make it work versus trying to do the opposite. We don’t have a model that we try to fit farmers into, we have farmers that we try to fit a model into.”
Organic Valley represents about 1,700 farmers across 34 states, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. The company also sells organic meat, vegetables and eggs on a smaller scale.
The brand sells nationwide.