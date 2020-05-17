The founding partner of Human Dynamics Associates in Concord says business owners need to be honest with their employees as they lead through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gerri King, author of “The DUH! Book of Management and Supervision: Dispelling Common Leadership Myths,” said during a virtual CEO Forum for the University of New Hampshire’s Center for Family Enterprise last week that having a “don’t tell the kids” mentality doesn’t work with children and it certainly does not work with adults.
King explained that when Americans are surveyed, their biggest fears are public speaking, death and the unknown, in that order.
“We are immersed right now in the unknown. We don’t know when this is going to end,” King said during the Wednesday morning event. “We don’t know how it’s going to end. We’re not sure what’s happening or going on and so what people are asking for is where we do know something, tell us.”
King said that during the past two recessions, factories that posted their financials on a wall where workers could see them found that employees were motivated to stay productive because they felt like they were part of the “in group.”
“If you are keeping secrets, ask yourself the reason for that. If there is a good reason, continue to keep that secret. If the reasoning only is ‘I’ll only tell them what they need to know,’ pay attention to what that feels like. How do we as leaders know what they need to know?” King said.
King said successful leaders side on telling employees everything they can legally, letting their workers decide what they need to know.
King, who is a social psychologist and organizational consultant to corporations, acknowledged it can feel isolating to be a CEO of a company. She said bosses who are shy, good looking or seemingly confident are often considered to be snobs by employees.
King suggested bosses break out of that shell and engage with employees, even if it is uncomfortable. It is worth it because research suggests that when employees are asked what is important to them in a job pay is fifth on the list and benefits are seventh.
“They want to be recognized and valued. They want to be told that the suggestion they made is terrific, whether you can follow the suggestion or not. They want meaningful work that makes a difference. And very interestingly on this list, they want to have pride in the mission and its product,” King said.
For more information and resources, visit paulcollege.unh.edu/ceo-forum.