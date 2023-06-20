Yes, there was a lot of rain during the 100th Laconia Motorcycle Week last week, but in between the rain drops there was also a lot of good riding and few problems for riders.
By 8:30 a.m. Monday, the trash from the rally was rapidly disappearing as private and municipal crews cleared Lakeside Avenue and venues at the nearby Weirs Drive-In Theater and 70 North Kitchen & Market.
Executive Director Charlie St. Clair said the perception of unceasing rain “may be in some people’s minds,” but not his. The rain was frequent, but occasional, and there were “more good than bad” opportunities to ride.
The weather is “always a roll of the dice,” said St. Clair, but riders “expect, but don’t like, that the weather will play with us.”
Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield on Tuesday said Motorcycle Week went “very well.”
“The crowds were significant the first weekend right through the second weekend and larger than in the last five years. From a police and safety standpoint, we had zero fatals during Motorcycle Week although we had one yesterday (Monday).”
The crash on North Main Street on Monday occurred when a motorcyclist crossed the double yellow line and was struck by an SUV. It is still under investigation, said Canfield, but “We believe the cause of the crash was the deceased driver.”
Canfield added that his department also continues to investigate the hit-and-run that injured two pedestrians in the area of Stonewall Corners, which is at the intersection of Route 3 and Watson and Roller Coaster roads last Friday.
Cumulatively, Laconia police made 57 arrests during Motorcycle Week, which Canfield said is “up slightly from last year (when there were 45 arrests), but nothing crazy, and we had 47 motor vehicle crashes, which is also up, but the crowds were larger.”
People were injured in five of the crashes and some sustained head injuries, but none of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening, said Canfield.
Officers made 415 motor vehicle stops during the rally, he said, and of the arrests, 29 were of intoxicated persons who were taken into protective custody; there were two DUI arrests, “and that was it.”
Several officers did, however, sustain “minor injuries,” said Canfield, although he would not elaborate.
Laconia City Manager Kirk Beattie said the week was “very successful.”
“The rain certainly cut crowds back on a couple of days,” Beattie wrote in an email, “but overall, we heard a lot of great comments.”
He said the number of vendors this year was “up compared to the last couple of years and was above the five-year average (not counting 2020) which is 167. We had 213 vendor applications, which include non-food, entertainment, food, outdoor loudspeaker, and tattoo.”
The city is still processing the “financial numbers,” said Beattie, including payroll for the week.
“We are not expecting our revenues to be significantly above expenses, but I am expecting to cover the city’s costs,” he said.
The city charges a site-plan review fee for people using their property for rally-specific activities and charges vendors a special fee for Motorcycle Week. The city’s intent is not to profit from Motorcycle Week, but to cover the cost of providing police, fire and public works services.
Any money generated for the city through Motorcycle Week fees and licensing goes into a dedicated fund that is used to buy equipment, including police cruisers, to be used during the rally.
Another metric of measuring the vitality of Motorcycle Week — the amount of New Hampshire meals and room rental taxes generated in June – won’t be known until the filing period ends July 15.
St. Clair said planning for the 2024 Motorcycle Week began in April, adding that the immediate need for the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association is to find a new office; its Union Avenue office was destroyed by a fire in 2020 and the property owner later converted the parcel to a used-car sales lot.
As he said in an interview before the rally began, St. Clair, who represents Laconia in the State House, reiterated his call for the state to share more of the Motorcycle Week wealth.
The city of Sturgis, he said, is able to raise the local sales tax during the entire month of August and to spend the money there afterward.
“As a citizen and a state rep, it sure would be nice, like at Sturgis, that all that money stayed in the community,” said St. Clair.