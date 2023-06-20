Bike weekend cleanup

Laconia municipal employees clean up Lakeside Avenue on Monday morning after the completion of the 100th Laconia Motorcycle Week on Sunday.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Yes, there was a lot of rain during the 100th Laconia Motorcycle Week last week, but in between the rain drops there was also a lot of good riding and few problems for riders.

By 8:30 a.m. Monday, the trash from the rally was rapidly disappearing as private and municipal crews cleared Lakeside Avenue and venues at the nearby Weirs Drive-In Theater and 70 North Kitchen & Market.