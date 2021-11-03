Federal officials have identified the two employers whose employees suffered electric shocks on Monday in Derry.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the two workers, whom OSHA did not identify, work for JVC Construction and Lane Roofing.

According to the Derry Fire Department, the two suffered cardiac arrest from a severe electric shock when their ladder contacted overhead power lines.

The incident took place at 6:20 p.m. Monday at 3 Mt. Pleasant St., and they were admitted to separate Boston hospitals. Their condition was unknown Wednesday.

OSHA said it has opened an inspection of the two employers. Inspections determine whether workplace safety standards were followed.