OSHA identifies employers involved in Derry worker injuries Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Nov 3, 2021 26 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Federal officials have identified the two employers whose employees suffered electric shocks on Monday in Derry.The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the two workers, whom OSHA did not identify, work for JVC Construction and Lane Roofing.According to the Derry Fire Department, the two suffered cardiac arrest from a severe electric shock when their ladder contacted overhead power lines.The incident took place at 6:20 p.m. Monday at 3 Mt. Pleasant St., and they were admitted to separate Boston hospitals. Their condition was unknown Wednesday.OSHA said it has opened an inspection of the two employers. Inspections determine whether workplace safety standards were followed. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Derry Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesManchester man convicted in rape of a strangerTeacher email detailing difficult work conditions was politically motivated, Manchester supt. claimsPlanned apartment building in Manchester hits deadline snagsTrooper dies after I-95 crash; Sununu orders flags at half-staffSon gets 50 years in Halloween night killing of his father in 2019With COVID-19 rising among vaccinated, health experts urge booster shotsTest scores are in for Manchester schools, and they aren't goodAG: 1 dead, 1 injured in Seabrook shootingConsumer alert issued for defunct Concord law firmNew interest in the former 'pumpkinseed' bridge over Pemigewasset River in Livermore Falls Gorge Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Collections108th annual BIA dinnerMoose and foliage on Mount Cube2021 Footrace for the FallenGoffstown Pumpkin Regatta