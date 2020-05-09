Gorham Paper has been fined more than $300,000 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for safety violations identified during an investigation into a worker’s death last October.
Brian Leclerc, 56, of Berlin, was injured on Oct. 21 when a 1,200-pound bale of recycled fiber fell from a stack behind him and pinned him against another stack, according to the United Steel Workers Union.
A spokesman for the USW local that represents workers at Gorham Paper said Leclerc died Nov. 18 from extensive internal injuries. The USW said Leclerc’s death was “…the first occupational fatality in the paper sector since June 12, 2018.”
On Saturday, Gorham Paper and Tissue issued a statement that on April 17 it received three separate OSHA citations and a notification of a penalty related to the Leclerc accident.
Gorham Paper, the statement said, “…has cooperated with OSHA during its investigation and will continue to do so,” according to Bryan Couture, the company’s safety manager.
Dave Cameron, the mill manager, said the company is “committed to worker safety and has taken steps to address violations.”
Cameron said Gorham Paper has been meeting with OSHA officials to discuss potential resolution of the citations.
“Often, initially proposed penalties by OSHA can be reduced based on Gorham’s good-faith efforts to immediately address concerns,” Cameron said. “We are in hopes of reaching an informal settlement agreement soon.”
Cameron said the company’s “thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family” and noted that “Mr. Leclerc had been a valued employee of the Gorham Facility since May 12, 1984.”
An OSHA spokesman on Friday said Gorham Paper has until May 11 to contest the citations. Cumulatively, the fines initially totaled $317,507.
After finding one “serious” violation in its investigation of how Leclerc was injured, OSHA proposed that Gorham Paper pay a $12,145 citation.
That investigation led OSHA to conduct additional safety and health inspections at Gorham Paper. The agency found a total of 42 violations, 29 of of which were deemed “serious,” and fine the company $263,720.
The health inspection found seven violations, five of which were serious. Those resulted in an initial fine of $41,642, which was later reduced to $40,774.
Born in Berlin to Paul and Theresa Leclerc, Brian Leclerc was a graduate of Berlin High School who went on to earn an associate’s degree at what is now White Mountains Community College, according to his obituary.
He was remembered as a loving father to two daughters and someone who “enjoyed spending time with friends, playing cards, playing pool, skiing and hiking.” Leclerc loved watching and playing many sports, but “his greatest love was softball, whether it was playing, coaching, cheering or umping,” the obituary said.
Leclerc is survived by his daughters, his parents, four brothers and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.