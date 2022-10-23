Burgeon Outdoor

Tina Mann, a stitcher at Burgeon Outdoor’s new facility in Gorham, works on a piece of outdoor apparel.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

GORHAM — A Lincoln-based outdoor apparel manufacturer has expanded here, adding both space and experienced employees.

Burgeon Outdoor designs apparel for the outdoor enthusiast, “stuff that works for people in the conditions we find here in the White Mountains,” said Rudy Glocker, who founded the company in November 2019.