GORHAM — A Lincoln-based outdoor apparel manufacturer has expanded here, adding both space and experienced employees.
Burgeon Outdoor designs apparel for the outdoor enthusiast, “stuff that works for people in the conditions we find here in the White Mountains,” said Rudy Glocker, who founded the company in November 2019.
After a temporary COVID-19 related shutdown in 2020, the company resumed production and found it needed more room, said Glocker, who puts his products in the Arc’teryx/Patagonia range of performance and price.
“We’re production constrained,” he said, and that fact prompted a search for more space.
After Glocker heard that Wild Things, which made mountaineering gear and cold-weather clothing for the military, was relocating from 605 Main St., he approached the property owner and entered into a lease.
Burgeon Gorham opened in early September with a staff that includes three former Wild Things employees.
The decision to come up to Gorham was a “simple” one, Glocker said.
Wild Things had established itself in Gorham, and over the years developed an experienced workforce whose skills were those that Burgeon sought.
By the end of the year, Burgeon’s Gorham facility, which runs five days a week, will be making the company’s first line of waterproof and windproof jackets and pants — “The Tuckerman”— Glocker said.
Though growing, Burgeon is still a small startup, but Glocker has big dreams for it.
“We want to become the largest, U.S.-made outdoor apparel brand,” Glocker said.
The company has been able to finance growth through its profits.
“Last year, we were profitable and should be profitable this year, and what that allows us is to invest back in the business,” he said.
Burgeon sells about half of its products at the Lincoln retail/manufacturing facility and the other half online.
New Hampshire is a great place for an outdoor-apparel company, said Glocker, whose own hiking experiences in the White Mountains were an inspiration for Burgeon.
There is a cachet to being a New Hampshire-based brand, he said, adding “We also have the best state motto.”
The expansion to Gorham helps Burgeon meet its mission of supporting mountain communities, Glocker said. The company donates 5% of each sale to community and environmental efforts.