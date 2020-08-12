DERRY -- Jerry and Beth Siragusa, the owners of two centuries-old houses south of the Fairways Apartments on South Main Street, have proposed a combination of housing, hospitality and commercial uses for their nine acres.
The development, dubbed Westbrook, will be designed by the man who wrote the book on walkability, Boston-based urban planner Jeff Speck.
Jerry’s son Marc Siragusa introduced the plan, alongside his father, to the Derry planning board at its last meeting on Aug. 5, and Speck presented the detailed proposal for discussion.
“What’s deep in the roots of the plan is our commitment for creating a gathering place and a community space,” Marc Siragusa said Tuesday.
He said the plan calls for preserving the historic houses at 45 and 49 South Main St., combining the two parcels and creating a walkable destination where people will want to live, shop and eat for decades to come.
Assistant Town Planner Elizabeth Robidoux said the board was “agreeable” of the concept, but expects there will be a lot more conversations about potential traffic and parking impacts, especially with some of the proposed event uses.
“They liked the overall plan,” Robidoux said.
A proposal of this scope and design was made possible by a zoning change last year that created the West Running Brook Village District, and an overlapping federal Opportunity Zone is expected to encourage investment with tax incentives, Robidoux said.
Prior to the zone change, Siragusa said the family had been considering more generic uses at a much smaller scale, such as a cafe pad.
Under the proposal, the development would include a number restaurants with a farm-to-table focus, a brewery and a hotel. Siragusa said they cannot name any specific tenants yet, but he said they are in discussions with some local brewers in Derry and elsewhere in the state.
“It is very unique, but I think it is very Derry,” Robidoux said.
Robidoux said the plan would build upward of 28 new buildings, with 3,500 square feet dedicated to food and beverage service, 2,600 square feet for office space, 77,000 square feet for 94 apartment units, 8,000 square feet for eight townhomes, 9,000 square feet for 6 row homes, 39,000 square feet for a 77-room boutique hotel and 7,000 square feet for an events space.
Developers said some of the rental units will be set below market rates as “attainable” housing for young adults and downsizing Baby Boomers, but not subsidized so-called “affordable” housing, according to Robidoux.
Siragusa said his parents have been residents and active members of the community for the past 38 years after changing careers from social work in Boston to starting the Circle of Friends School, a preschool, kindergarten and day care that stopped operating this year.
The school is at 49 South Main St., where the family home is also located. It’s purported to be the oldest standing house in Derry, constructed circa 1720 by one of the Scots-Irish settlers of Nutfield. It was also the site of the common fields and thus is believed to be the specific location of the first white potato that was planted in North America, according to former town historian Rick Holmes.
Siragusa said the family has maintained the home and kept it in good shape. They are considering using the building for a restaurant or event space.
The other historic building at 45 South Main St. was built in 1820 and purchased by the Siragusas about 15 years ago. It is being rented to two organizations for office space.
Speck, the author of the books “Walkable City” and “Walkable City Rules,” said during his presentation to the board that he only takes on walkable mixed-use projects. The proposed Westbrook plan would have 20-foot-wide pedestrian walkways between rows of residences accessible to emergency services but would otherwise be car-free.
During his presentation, Speck also proposed a “long shot” idea to the board, that he said would calm traffic along the state-owned section of South Main Street. He said the town owns the road up to the intersection entrance of the Fairways, but if it acquired the road farther south to the area alongside the proposed development, Speck said he would suggest making the lanes slightly narrower and adding parallel parking.
“The project does not need this to be a successful project, or even a safe and excellent project, but whenever I do a project, and my clients encourage me, I start with the best (solution),” Speck said.
If all goes as planned, Siragusa said the construction is projected to be completed over the next five to seven years.
According to developers’ projections shared with board members, the finished project would be over $4.5 million in assessed property value per acre, compared to the current value of about $173,000, totaling more than $41 million overall.
Siragusa declined to say how much the construction is expected to cost.
“The Siragusas' Westbrook project is the first of several that we’re anticipating in the new West Running Brook zone, and we are happy with the vision that the Siragusa’s put forth, as it really captures what we were hoping to see for the area,” said Beverly Donovan, the town’s economic development director. “Derry spent a great deal of time on it’s Master Plan in the past year, and it’s exciting to see this project come forward, as it hits many of the goals of the community.”
Robidoux said another unrelated mixed use development to be located in the same West Running Brook Village District, on Humphrey Road, will be presented before the planning board at its next meeting on Aug. 19.