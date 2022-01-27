CONWAY — Tourist hotspots around the state are wrestling with the impact of Airbnb and Vrbo, with the latest ruling going in favor of short-term rentals.
A Superior Court judge ruled this week that the properties are permitted in Conway’s residential districts.
In Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick, Judge Judy Ignatius said that “short-term rentals fit within the Conway Ordinance’s definition of residential/dwelling unit and, thus, need not be owner-occupied in residential districts.”
Kudrick owns six properties in Conway, including the 1785 Inn on Route 16 in North Conway.
Last year, the town sued Kudrick, arguing that he was violating the town’s zoning laws by operating short-term rentals in residential districts.
The town argued that short-term rentals in Conway, facilitated by online reservation platforms such as Airbnb, have resulted in “frequent and significant disturbances to residential neighborhoods in terms of excessive noise, illegal parking, disorderly conduct, and other consequences inconsistent with the normal use of a residential dwelling unit.”
After notifying the 500 or so property owners in Conway, including Kudrick, who were doing short-term rentals, the town sued Kudrick. The Conway Zoning Ordinance “does not permit such short-term rentals in residential districts unless they are owner occupied.”
But in her order, Ignatius wrote, “As outlined above, short-term rentals fit within the Conway Ordinance’s definition of residential/dwelling unit and, thus, need not be owner-occupied in residential districts.
“Because short-term rentals are residential/dwelling units that need not be owner-occupied, the defendant is entitled to judgment as a matter of law.”
Kudrick said Wednesday he was pleased with Ignatius’ order, adding that he has purchased vacant properties in Conway that were not in “traditional residential neighborhoods,” which he then renovated at substantial cost.
Short-term rentals don’t exacerbate the housing shortage in Conway, Kudrick said. A member of the Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, Kudrick supports sensible regulation of short-term rentals, including issues pertaining to noise, nuisance and public safety.
David Cavanaugh, president of Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, said Ignatius’ ruling means it is “clear and straightforward that a vacation rental is a residential use regardless of duration.”
Cavanaugh was “cautiously optimistic” the town would not appeal Ignatius’ ruling, which he called “a vindication of property rights,” and pointed out that the judge was careful to use the specific definitions and language of the zoning ordinance in her rejection of the town’s arguments.
Conway Town Manager Thomas Holmes, in an e-mail Wednesday, wrote that “The Selectmen will be conferring with their attorneys in closed session at their next meeting to determine what course of action they wish to take. Until then, I have been instructed that the town has no comment.”
Not just Conway
The issue of short-term rentals has popped up all over the Mount Washington Valley and in other vacation areas of the state.
Voters in Bartlett are likely to see a petition warrant article on the subject at town meeting.
In recent months, planners in Jackson, Freedom and Madison have also discussed what to do about short-term rentals.
On Jan. 19, following a well-attended hearing on a proposed short-term rental ordinance, the Gilford Planning Board decided to hold more discussions before bringing the matter to voters in the Lakes Region town, according to published accounts.
In neighboring Laconia, which has had a short-term lodging ordinance in place since December 2019, the zoning board of adjustment has been named as the defendant in an appeal brought by a property owner to the New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board.
The appeal claims the ZBA erred in not granting a special exception for short-term lodging rentals for 33 Clearwater Place because of erroneous testimony about problems at the property under prior owners.
Cavanaugh said Ignatius alluded to what she previously said needed to be a legislative solution to short-term rentals.
Both he and Kudrick support Senate Bill 249, which was considered by the New Hampshire Senate’s Commerce Committee on Tuesday.
It would prohibit municipalities “from adopting ordinances that ban short-term rentals” but allow municipalities to adopt ordinances “requiring the owner of a short-term rental to register the name of a person in state who can receive service of process,” according to an analysis of the bill.
The New Hampshire Municipal Association, in its 2022 legislative newsletter, said SB249 should be declared “inexpedient to legislate” when it is considered by the full Senate.
The Association said SB249 would prevent municipalities from dealing with numerous problems caused by short-term rentals.
