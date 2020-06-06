MANCHESTER — Twenty-one years ago, Peter Ramsey accepted the challenge to help revive the Palace Theatre after its operator went bankrupt and walked away.
A key inside a picture frame hanging on a wall in his office commemorates his decision.
“I unlocked the door, and I didn’t know where the lights were,” the president and CEO said. “It took me a half-an-hour to find the lights.”
The former management left the theater with $250,000 in debt to various vendors. The newly formed board of trustees took on some of the payments.
“The first thing I’d do every morning when I’d get here at 9 o’clock, I’d call the bank and ask, ‘How much money do we have?’” Ramsey said. “I am not kidding, I did that for two years.”
Last year, the theater featured 350 shows, brought in a record number of 160,000 patrons and opened its fourth venue, the Rex Theatre, in conjunction with the Manchester Development Corp. But on March 13, everything came to a halt two weeks into its five-week production of “Mamma Mia!” because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ramsey, 65, who was named the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year last week, now faces one of the biggest challenges of the nonprofit performing arts venue’s 106-year history.
“The entire entertainment industry in the world is shut down,” he said. “There’s never been anything like it.”
The Palace has been able to keep on 22 staff members after laying off about 50 part- and full-time workers. It has lost $1.2 million since the shut down, Ramsey said. The theater typically operates on a $5 million budget each year.
“We are going to reopen when we are allowed to. We are going to deal with the shortfalls,” he said.
The nomination for the annual honor came in November, months before COVID-19 became a global health crisis.
Tim Bechert, senior general manager of the SNHU Arena, says he understands the challenges entertainment venues are facing. The reopenings will be slow and based on science, he said.
“There is not a doubt in my mind if anyone is going to see through this and come out better on the other end it’s Peter,” he said. “There is no quit in him. He is engaged and always trying to come up with solutions.”
Extended stay
Ramsey, a long-time Manchester resident, had operated the Lakes Region Summer Theater in Meredith for 12 years when former Mayor Ray Wieczorek and Board of Alderman Chairman Sylvio Dupuis recruited him to resurrect the shuttered Palace Theatre.
Dupuis previously served as mayor from 1972 to 1975.
Ramsey agreed to stay on for three months to reopen the doors and help hire a full-time manager.
“I never had the desire to run the Palace, but once I was here I could see every day that it makes a difference in our community and our state,” he said.
His first challenge? Paying the bills.
“The first two years I was here, I had three piles of checks on my desk,” he said “One pile that I had was to pay to get Coca-Cola. If we had a show on Friday night you had to have Coca-Cola.”
The rest went toward the mortgage, electricity and other essentials. It took five years for the theater to become financially stable.
Dupuis, who was named the Citizen of the Year in 1979, said Ramsey doesn’t aim to attract attention.
“He just gets things done, whether it’s at the Palace or St. Anselm College or with the arts community in Manchester, Peter is always there,” Dupuis said. Ramsey worked as a soccer coach — either head or assistant — for 29 years.
“He is the kind of person who if you’re looking for help and you’re looking for support you go to Peter, and it’s usually there,” Dupuis said.
Under Ramsey’s leadership, the board of trustees have worked to set aside reserve funds for emergencies — such as the coronavirus shut down. The theater is supported through capital campaigns, sponsorships, donations, endowments and grants.
“He looked ahead and said, ‘It won’t always be good times, so let’s make sure we can weather the storm,’” Dupuis said, who serves on the Palace Theatres board.
Coronavirus hits
On a recent afternoon, Ramsey watched as a crew striked the “Mamma Mia!” set, which required the rental of a 30-foot by 30-foot high-tech video screen, the latest technology being used on Broadway and beyond.
The show had been selling out, and he hoped it could return this season.
“I just don’t know when we are going to be allowed to open again,” he said.
The organization offered ticket holders three options: refunds, exchange tickets or make a donation.
“We have more than 19,000 customers who have tickets holding for future shows,” Ramsey said. “I promise we will do shows when we can and honor those tickets.”
Ramsey hopes to reopen in July with small shows such as acoustic musicians or musicals with a small cast with restrictions on seating. The 875-seat capacity will likely be reduced to 360 or so.
The theater has worked to create a seating chart in “pods” to provide social distancing for those who buy tickets.
“We are not so worried about profit and loss. We just have to cover our expenses,” Ramsey said. “There are clearly some acts we could not do. Financially we just need to make sure we can break even on the cost.”
Another focus is to get the youth theater up and running, Dupuis said.
“If you can’t fill the theater, you really can’t afford to bring in a cast from New York and put on a full production,” he said. “It will start off with smaller shows until we can really fill the theater.”
Some of the planned acts on the calendar include comedian Bob Marley in August and a Tribute to Sir Elton John in October.
The Rex Theatre has a more flexible seating plan and will likely be able to hold about 150 people. The organization also operates The Spotlight Room.
“It’s not so much the money. It’s really the notion that you are up and running again so people start to feel comfortable coming back out,” Ramsey said.
‘Song and dance man’
Growing up in New London, Ramsey lived next door to the New London Barn Playhouse.
“My room was next to the theater — literally 50 feet away,” he said. “We had no air conditioning so my window was open. I’d fall asleep every night until I was 18 with Broadway music in my head. “Oklahoma,” “West Side Story,” all those great shows. All they did was musicals. So I was brainwashed as a little kid.”
After coming on board at the Palace, he earned the nickname “Manchester’s song and dance man” by former Mayor Bob Baines.
Ramsey has a law degree and spent 30 years in the state’s House of Representatives. He ran for office when he was 21 not expecting anything and won.
Along with expanding its venues, the quality of the shows have elevated over the years.
“Peter has found a formula that works and has been willing to work with the board to take risks,” Dupuis said. “It was a risk to bring in casts with several people from Broadway because it is very expensive. But he found that if you bring quality theater and quality music to the theater that people will come.”
The Palace is a “true nonprofit,” Ramsey said, with a mission to make an impact on the Queen City and keep ticket prices affordable.
“The Board of Trustees and the staff are very committed to keeping our prices very inexpensive,” said Ramsey, who lives in the city with his wife, Patricia. They have three grown children.
‘Overdue’ honor
The chamber’s Citizen of the Year looks at an honoree’s past accomplishments and considers what their future contributions might be, said Michael Skelton, the chamber’s president and CEO.
The honor has been long overdue for Ramsey, he said. Skelton serves on the Palace Theatres board of trustees and on the board of directors of the Manchester Development Corp.
The Rex Theatre propelled Ramsey to the top of this year’s list.
“There are many people who are responsible for making that project happen,” he said. “But Peter’s vision and his dogged commitment to making it happen was the critical element. If not for Peter’s vision, desire and belief in the concept it would not have been possible.”
The Palace Theatre generates more than $6.8 million into the local economy.
Ramsey was “enamored” with the idea of bringing the Rex Theatre back to life, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig wrote in letter in support of Ramsey’s nomination.
“His commitment to increasing access to the arts and working to ensure young people have opportunities to experience and participate in theater is exceptional,” she wrote. “The Rex Theatre is already beginning to establish itself as a performance destination in New Hampshire.”
Ramsey will be honored during a virtual celebration on July 15 hosted by the chamber.
Focused on reopening
The phone inside Ramsey’s office still rings off the hook.
“The good news is, it shows we’re still busy,” he said. “There is a lot of background work that goes into running an active theater. We are talking to artists every day.”
The staff has worked to clean and repaint the entire inside of the theater.
“The good news about the operation of the Palace here is that over the last five years every time we made a profit on a show we put the money in the bank and did not spend it,” he said. “We have enough money stored away in the bank to continue for a little while. The frustrating thing for me is I don’t want to lay off any more workers.”
Ramsey is known for wearing a white tuxedo jacket as he introduces each show.
“My happiest moments as the manager of the operation is standing in the back of the room at the end of the show and seeing the audience clap and stand up and cheer and scream,” Ramsey said. “I don’t care what the act is to me, it’s a soul-moving experience.”
In 1924, Manchester had 22 live theaters — four on Hanover Street alone. The Palace Theatre is the only one that remains.
Ramsey guarantees one thing: The Palace Theatre will bounce back.
“People have understood in Manchester for the last 105 years that culture is necessary,” he said. “It makes our community a better place. In my mind it allows people to dream and to hope and to come together.”