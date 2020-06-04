MANCHESTER — Peter Ramsey, president and CEO of the Palace Theatres, is known as a man of action.
Ramsey is credited with saving the Palace Theatre from going under more than 20 years ago and more recently worked to help restore the Rex Theatre on Amherst Street, which reopened in October.
On Thursday, he was named this year's Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce's Citizen of the Year.
“Always a visionary, Peter saw the opportunity to reopen the Rex Theatre as a way to bring 50,000 more people to downtown Manchester a year,” wrote Mark LaPrade, a principal at accounting firm BerryDunn, who nominated Ramsey for the annual honor.
“His leadership, vision, and understanding of show business have established Peter Ramsey as an exemplary citizen who has forever changed the history of the Palace Theatre, an organization that is loved and cherished statewide,” LaPrade wrote.
The nonprofit performing arts center officially changed its name to “Palace Theatres” about six months ago to reflect its multiple venues.
Ramsey will be honored during a virtual celebration on July 15. Typically, the award is given at the chamber’s annual dinner which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ramsey, 65, who has lived in Manchester for 30 years, said he lucky to wake up every morning to a job he loves.
"The award makes me smile because it solidifies to me that I live in a great community that is surrounded by so many good people," he said. "We all have to keep working to make it better for everyone."
The Palace has been able to keep on 22 full-time employees during the pandemic who are working to repaint and restore parts of the 830-seat, 106-year-old historic theater on Hanover Street.
"Our guarantee to every one of our patrons is that we will reopen and reschedule every show," Ramsey said.
He took the reins of the Palace Theatre in 1999 after it had shuttered after going bankrupt with $250,000 in debt. Now, it operates on a $5 million annual budget and generates more than $6.8 million into the local economy.
Ramsey earned the nickname “Manchester’s song and dance man” by former Mayor Bob Baines.
The organization also operates The Spotlight Room and Forever Emma Studios, its children’s theater.
Ramsey’s accomplishments go beyond the Palace Theatres in having served as a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, New Hampshire Tourism Council, Intown Manchester Management Inc., Manchester Arts Commission and Keene State College Alumni Board of Trustees.
Ramsey was “enamored” with the idea of bringing the Rex Theatre back to life, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig wrote in letter in support of Ramsey's nomination.
“There is no doubt in my mind Peter Ramsey has made a measurable impact on the lives of Manchester residents and visitors,” Craig wrote. “His commitment to increasing access to the arts and working to ensure young people have opportunities to experience and participate in theater is exceptional. The Rex Theatre is already beginning to establish itself as a performance destination in New Hampshire.”
Ramsey is married and has three grown children.