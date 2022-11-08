Foil

Aluminum foil on the production line at a foil mill.

 Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Aluminum foil, which got a boost from more at-home dining during the early stages of the pandemic when many eateries closed, is having a tougher time these days.

People are leaving their houses more, meaning “daily usage has dropped moderately,” Reynolds Consumer Products Chief Executive Officer Lance Mitchell said Tuesday on a call with analysts after reporting quarterly revenue that missed expectations.

Bloomberg’s Joe Deaux contributed to this report.