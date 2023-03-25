Pet spending

Average annual household pet spending reached $770 in 2021, up 13% from 2019, according to the Labor Department — outpacing an 8.5% increase in consumer prices. 

 Eve Edelheit/Bloomberg

Susann Gentile did everything she could for her dog, a Havanese named Elvis.

Elvis had a heart condition, and over his lifetime, the expense of caring for him added up. There was a $900 echocardiogram. There were cardiology bills, heart pills and specialty foods that came to about $8,000 a year. The costs forced Gentile, a Brooklyn public-school teacher, to work all the overtime she could get. Elvis eventually died when he was nine.