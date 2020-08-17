LACONIA – Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, a late-night epiphany, a local supply chain and customers that include both mom-and-pop and Fortune 100 companies, Orion Entrance Control is now making touchless temperature kiosks.
Orion, whose flagship product is optical turnstiles for building security, developed the temperature kiosks to support businesses, hospitals, schools, churches, governments and institutions as they try to re-open safely during the pandemic.
“I woke up in the middle of the night, and I said ‘I have the parts for this,’” CEO Stephen Caroselli said upon realizing that he had connections to both its hardware and software, all located within an hour’s drive of Laconia.
The Orion Pre-Entry Temperature Reader Kiosk (OPTR-K) uses infrared sensors to study 37 points on a person’s face and to almost instantly determine his or her body temperature to within .3 degrees Centigrade and .5 degrees Fahrenheit.
The plug-and-play device can be used with virtually no training, Caroselli says. The OPTR-K also detects whether the person being scanned is wearing a face covering. Depending on the result of the scans, the OPTR-K will display a message that directs the person to proceed; to mask up; or to seek or await assistance.
Customizable for both temperature and message, the OPTR-K can be monitored remotely; operate individually or in tandem with other units; trigger Orion access controls; and is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the company says.
Caroselli presented the OPTR-K system to U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D.-N.H., during a visit Monday.
Following his visit to Orion Entrance Control, Pappas said “New Hampshire small businesses are meeting this moment and stepping up to help our response to COVID-19. I’m grateful for the innovative work Orion is doing to produce critical equipment that will help keep our schools, businesses, and hospitals safe,” Pappas said. “Small businesses drive New Hampshire’s economy, and I will continue to fight for additional relief for Main Street. It is critical we reach a bipartisan compromise to help our state weather the storm.”
When asked by Caroselli whether Congress would pass additional COVID-19 relief legislation, Pappas replied “ I can’t see how we don’t do it.”
Pappas said he hopes the OPTR-K “does take off” and said it has the potential to do so.
A 1988 graduate of Laconia High School, Caroselli earned an associate’s degree in general studies from Keene State before heading west to California, then back east to New Jersey and New York — “right after 911,” he noted — to sell turnstiles.
Harvard, which is Pappas’ alma mater, “is a client” of that previous work experience, said Caroselli, while current Orion turnstile clients include MIT, Yale, Arizona State University, the World Bank, and Dolby Labs.
Founded in Caroselli’s father-in-law’s garage, Orion Entrance Control now occupies a 40,000-square-foot space in the O’Shea Industrial Park and has 38 employees.
Caroselli envisions a day in the future when Orion Entrance Control will have 200 employees and an even larger building in which it may still be assembling turnstile controls, but even higher-tech devices, too.
Since he conceived of the idea of the OPTR-K in March, it took Caroselli and company several weeks to develop a prototype before a launch in late May. Display monitors needed for the product are mostly made in China, but Caroselli said he knew a manufacturer there whom he had previously met and trusted.
Since then, the OPTR-K, which retails for $3,800, has sold well and is being used in New York state schools; Pennsylvania courts; Wentworth Senior Living in Portsmouth, the Downtown Gym in Laconia; and by some large corporations Caroselli is not allowed to disclose.
The temperature kiosks represent a needed revenue boost for his family-run company, which saw a 75% decrease in turnstile sales compared to 2019.
They are also the first in a logical extension of devices to help a variety of potential customers deal with the pandemic.
One item in development for possible fall release is an above-the-bed sensor that monitors a person’s respiration, heart rate and number of coughs in a given period. Such a device would be useful to teachers, first responders and other emergency personnel, Caroselli explained, because it could alert them to minor changes that might indicate early symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.
Orion Entrance Control has been “pivoting for the last three years” to becoming a technology company, and the pandemic, said Caroselli, is an unexpected push in that direction.
The company is working on a fall-detection device, he said, and with partners, on a wearable COVID-19 contact-tracing device. This Thursday it is rolling out a website to introduce the Orion Occupancy Solutions brand of products. Those products employ LIDAR to measure room occupancy and thereby help optimize room usage.
Caroselli is optimistic about Orion Entrance Control’s future, pointing out that the company has doubled in size every three years.
“It’s been a great almost 12 years now,” since the company was founded, he said. “We think there’s a lot of opportunity to make people feel safer.”