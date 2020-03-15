Parenting NH wins nine national awards
MANCHESTER — ParentingNH won nine awards at the Parenting Media Association’s (PMA) Editorial and Design Awards in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Feb. 29.
The magazine, edited by Melanie Hitchcock, won gold awards for general excellence, overall writing, service feature, editor’s note, humor column and feature layout; silver awards for humor column and news feature; and a bronze award for profile story.
Entries were judged by the University of Missouri School of Journalism. PMA is a nonprofit organization representing more than 100 parenting magazines and newspapers in the United States and Canada.
Trites promoted to assistant VP at MVSB
MOULTONBOROUGH — Stacy Trites was promoted to assistant vice president, branch and business development manager for the Meredith Village Savings Bank Moultonborough office. Trites joined MVSB in 2009 as a part-time teller in the Wolfeboro office, where she was promoted to a bank services representative in 2010. In 2013, she was promoted to teller supervisor at the Laconia office. While in Laconia, Trites was promoted again to branch services supervisor. In 2016, she was promoted to branch and business development manager of the Moultonborough location.
Marinelli joins Santo Insurance
SALEM — Peter Marinelli joined Santo Insurance & Financial Services as a senior sales executive in its commercial lines department. He has over two decades of sales experience. Marinelli resides in Salem and has two daughters. He graduated with a BA from the Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire and is an assistant football coach at Salem High School.
Lovins and O’Shea join Cheshire Medical Center
KEENE — Cheshire Medical Center has added two new positions, both reporting directly to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cherie Holmes. Rachel Lovins, M.D., serves as medical director and vice president of Acute Care Services, and Michael O’Shea, M.D., leads Ambulatory Care Services as medical director and vice president.
Dr. Lovins previously served as chair of the Department of Medicine and medical director for Palliative Care at Middlesex Health in Middletown, Conn. She earned her doctor of medicine from Yale University School of Medicine, where she also served as assistant clinical professor of medicine from 2003 to 2014.
Dr. O’Shea previously served as executive medical director at Trinity Health of New England in Hartford, Conn. Prior to that, O’Shea was the medical director for Baycare Health Partners in western Massachusetts. He has maintained an active clinical nephrology practice for over 20 years and will continue to provide nephrology care. He earned his doctor of medicine from University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.
Gordon joins Franklin Savings Bank board
FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank appointed Dorcas Gordon, attorney of Newfound Law LLC, to its board of directors. Her nomination was recently confirmed at the bank’s annual meeting of corporators. Charles Chandler was reelected to a one-year term as director while Scott McGuffin, Mary Miller and Stuart Trachy were reelected to three-year terms. Prior to founding Newfound Law LLC, Gordon began her law career with Wescott, Millham & Dyer, LLP in Laconia. She is a member of the New Hampshire Bar Association and is a board member of the Slim Baker Foundation for Outdoor Education Inc. Currently, she serves on the town of Bristol’s Historic District Commission and Kelley Park Committee, and is a volunteer interviewer for the St. Paul’s School Advanced Studies Program.