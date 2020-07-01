Parents have filed formal complaints against Global Premier Soccer after the organization shut its doors and refunds have not been distributed.
GPS was once one of the largest youth soccer programs in the country with more than 20 branches, but it closed unexpectedly last month after creditors to its parent company, Legacy Global Sports, previously filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition.
Although the GPS New Hampshire club, which is housed on Back River Road in Bedford, has now been taken over by Seacoast United Sports Club in Hampton, families are still left wondering whether they will be issued refunds from GPS.
Shannon Sullivan, whose daughter played soccer with GPS, is one of three parents who have filed complaints against GPS with the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Bureau.
Sullivan says her family is owed $565 for a summer camp that was never held, as well as a $275 deposit for the upcoming season. Initially, when the summer camp was canceled, she was told that the money could be applied as credit to future GPS expenses, however GPS has since ceased operations.
“Just given that they tell us we can apply it to credit and later that day we are told they are folding, I am not optimistic we are going to see the money,” said Sullivan. “It is in extreme poor taste to do that to families that are committed to the program.”
Still, Sullivan praised Seacoast United for stepping up and expanding its soccer footprint to include the former GPS operations in Bedford.
Ian Burgess, vice president of Seacoast United, said Wednesday that they are hiring full-time staff and part-time coaches from GPS. In addition, they are awarding credits to GPS players.
“We know it doesn’t make up for what they lost,” said Burgess, adding Seacoast United is also training GPS athletes this summer at no cost.
Burgess said Seacoast United is committed to supporting former GPS soccer players and staff, and to provide them with all of the resources at their disposal.
“It was a good club and they have already done a lot of work and have a good following. We have a mutual respect and good working relationship,” he added.
While there will be a new uniform and a different name, Burgess stressed that the most important thing is that the soccer players have an opportunity to keep playing.
Seacoast United is creating a new region out of Bedford that will provide opportunities for players in Hillsborough, Rockingham, Cheshire and Merrimack counties, according to a release.
“While the club has players from across the entire state, we have always wanted to have a bigger presence in the Bedford, Manchester and Nashua region,” Paul Willis, founder and president of Seacoast United, said in a statement. “We have had many discussions over the years as to what this would look like and we feel the time is right to make this move.”
Aside from the bankruptcy issue, GPS has been under federal investigation recently for possible wrongdoing; a former employee with the company previously pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.
“Our financial sponsor and LGS determined that the stress of the involuntary bankruptcy petition filed by certain creditors, in addition to the impact of the federal investigation, COVID-19 and the uncertainty of the future in that regard, have had a severely negative impact on the organization and its viability moving forward,” Keith Caldwell, CEO of GPS, said in a recent statement released to GPS families.
He anticipates that a bankruptcy trustee will be appointed soon, who will be responsible for administering the company’s assets and liabilities, said the statement.
Representatives from GPS did not respond to inquiries for comment.