Airtaxis

A VoloCity air taxi by Volocopter in Singapore, on July 12.

 Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

France opened a hub for testing electric air taxis as it seeks to introduce the world’s first service with the aircraft in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Aeroports de Paris, which runs the French capital’s major airports, will operate the facility alongside UK-based Skyports Ltd., a leading developer of so-called vertiports, as flying-taxi bases have been termed.

Bloomberg’s William Wilkes contributed to this report.