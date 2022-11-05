Pilots of Kenya Airways strike, near the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi

Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) secretary general Murithi Nyagah and other pilots react as he addresses a news conference during the strike of Kenya Airways pilots, organised by KALPA, near the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Saturday. 

 THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS

NAIROBI - Kenya Airways on Saturday warned its striking pilots they could be dismissed if they do not return to work immediately as industrial action led to the cancellation of dozens of flights and left thousands of passengers stranded.

The pilots at one of Africa's largest carriers downed tools from 6 a.m. local time on Saturday, affecting business and leisure travelers at one of Africa's most important aviation hubs.