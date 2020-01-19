MANCHESTER — Eight years ago, Michael and Diane Tkacz took a risk in opening Patches’ Quilt Loft & Embroidery.
The Manchester couple started in a 500-square-foot space on East Industrial Drive, but they quickly outgrew the space and expanded into a 1,200-square-foot space nearby. That spot also became too small.
In October, they bought the 5,800-square-foot former Candia Road Antiques at 1442 Candia Road for $595,000, according to city records. The new space, which opened in November, allows the shop to expand class offerings, embroidery services and products.
“This store was only supposed to be a weekend store, Saturday and Sunday,” Michael Tkacz said. “I have a full-time job, at the time she had a full-time job.”
Diane Tkacz, who has been quilting more than 25 years, slowly cut back her hours over the years before running the shop full-time. The shop sells top-of-the-line fabric by the yard, grids, notions, patterns, rulers and books — and much more. Unlike other retail stores, the shop doesn’t have much competition online.
“It’s like a dream come true, actually, because we never thought we’d make it through that first year in the smaller place,” she said. “We never thought we could have a place this big.”
Soon, they plan to sell some quilts already made from some of the classes.
The space along busy Candia Road has drawn new customers.
“Most of them come in and say they live around the corner and never knew we are here,” Diane Tkacz said.
Candia Road Antiques operated out of the building for about seven years. It originally housed Magoon’s Creamery.
The couple had kept their eyes on the building for several years.
“We were looking for a building that was going to give us exposure, have our own parking and if we were to go bigger we need to make a big investment,” Michael Tkacz said. “When we do retire and walk away from it all, there is going to be a return on the business.”
The space includes several classrooms, a stock room, long-arm machine, cutting and ironing room and storage. Customers can pay $10 to quilt the shop — or “sit and sew” — and can also rent locker space to store sewing machines and other equipment.
“The stockroom is almost as big as the store way in its infancy,” Michael Tkacz said.
Sharon O’Leary-Graves of Auburn comes to the shop every Friday to work on projects.
“The other space was very comforting, but it was very small, so we were on top of each other,” she said. “Here we’re able to space out. Cutting and ironing is in the other room.”
There’s another benefit.
“Diane is a good resource, like if I run into a problem, she can help me through it,” O’Leary-Graves said.
Michael Tkacz works in a space under a sign that reads: “Sweat Shop: Embroidery is my game.” The joint effort with the quilt shop allows him to do some smaller scale projects that other screen printing companies wouldn’t take on.
Most of the business comes from word of mouth or people who see the sign in the prominent spot on Candia Road.
“There are a lot of not happy husbands, because their wives are finding it,” Diane Tkacz said
Michael Tkacz created a “man cave” for men waiting for their significant others who are shopping or taking a class.
The couple says they’re glad they made the move.
“It feels like we’ve always been here,” Michael Tkacz said. “Everything down there were good times. It just feels like this is home.”