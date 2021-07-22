Several prospective tenants have renewed their interest in Bedford’s Market and Main site after seeing a scaled-back plan for the long-stalled project, developers said.
After looking at the new design for the second phase of Market and Main along South River Road, planning board members had mostly positive reactions to the latest version.
The board had rejected the previous design, which included 200 apartments and a movie theater. Those two features are notably absent from this newest plan.
Encore Commercial LLC’s latest proposal calls for three new multi-tenant retail buildings; one major-anchor retail building; three or four designated restaurant, food or beverage spaces; a four-story, 50,000-square-foot office building with an optional parking deck in the rear; and a four-story, 52,500-square-foot hotel that likely will be occupied by a Hilton or Marriott brand.
“We are in a hurry now because we have some tenants that want to get signed and get going,” said Mike Nelson, Encore’s president of commercial development.
Nelson said some “very top-end tenants” are returning to the project in its latest form. He did not name any potential retailers.
“The tenants have been patient, probably remarkably patient, but they won’t last forever,” Robert Duval, chief engineer with TFMoran Inc., told town planners this week.
The plan is for approximately 200,000 square feet of building area, mostly one-story with some two-story spaces, Duval said.
The original plan adopted about five years ago called for 300,000 square feet of building space.
The latest layout includes features requested by tenants in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, including more outdoor, open-air and green space, as well as a rooftop terrace over a second-story restaurant, Encore’s Nelson said.
“I think we have come up with some pretty good designs,” Nelson said. “The great thing about retail is that it seems to be recovering.”
Nelson said in-store retail establishments across the nation have exceeded 2019 sales this year.
“I feel pretty good about what is going to happen here,” he said.
“I think that we are looking forward to it as much as you are in building it,” said Mac McMahan, chairman of the planning board.
Board member Matt Sullivan said, “Conceptually, I am a fan of this. This is very interesting, very compelling.”
To date, Trader Joe’s and The Friendly Toast have been constructed on the parcel as part of Market and Main’s first phase of development.
“Bedford is begging for a spot for people to meet,” said planning board member Matthew Nichols, who said the existing green space outside The Friendly Toast is very welcoming but lacks a focal point.
Nelson said the next phase will have a focus on pedestrian-friendly space with extra seating and possibly even a fountain.
After submission of a formal site plan and approval for the second phase of development, construction will take at least a year, he said.
The target opening date would be late 2022 or early 2023, Nelson said.
Some town planners said the current traffic flow on the property will need to be addressed in the latest design.
“I really like your design. I am a little disappointed we are not getting higher density. I would say very disappointed we are not getting a higher density,” said planning board member Charlie Fairman.