Pay cuts introduced by U.S. employers in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic — meant to stave off layoffs and retain key employees — have proved less temporary than perhaps originally envisioned.

The majority of workers who took a reduction as the virus brought the economy to a halt are still earning less than they were prior to the outbreak, according to a Pew Research Center study released Thursday, a sign of fragility in the labor market as the recovery slowly takes shape.

Thursday, September 24, 2020