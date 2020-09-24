Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Pay cuts introduced by U.S. employers in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic — meant to stave off layoffs and retain key employees — have proved less temporary than perhaps originally envisioned.
The majority of workers who took a reduction as the virus brought the economy to a halt are still earning less than they were prior to the outbreak, according to a Pew Research Center study released Thursday, a sign of fragility in the labor market as the recovery slowly takes shape.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, supporting views the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was running out of steam amid diminishing government funding.
Harley-Davidson Inc said on Thursday it would discontinue its sales and manufacturing operations in India, effectively abandoning the world's biggest motorcycle market after a decade of unsuccessful efforts to gain a foothold.
Target Corp. will rethink its holiday staffing plans this year with a focus on using its nearly 1,900 stores to fulfill online orders, a sign of the times as customers increasingly turn to e-commerce during the pandemic.