PayPal Holdings, Affirm Holdings and Afterpay are among several companies being scrutinized by U.S. regulators over their policies of letting consumers buy products now, while paying for them later.
In a Thursday statement, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it's demanding information from the firms because it's concerned that borrowers are accumulating debt, companies might be engaging in regulatory arbitrage and consumers' personal data could be misused. The regulator said it's also seeking responses from Klarna Bank and Zip.
"Buy now, pay later is the new version of the old layaway plan, but with modern, faster twists where the consumer gets the product immediately but gets the debt immediately, too," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in the statement. The agency is requesting information so that it "can report to the public about industry practices and risks." he added.
The consumer finance watchdog said it's also working with the Federal Reserve, state officials and international regulators to address concerns about these types of financial technology companies. Since taking helm of the CFPB in October, Chopra has made a priority of going after technology companies' finance ambitions, and has previously launched a probe into Apple, Facebook's parent Meta Platforms and other giants to glean information about how they are using consumer data.
Buy now, pay later services allow customers to split payments into installments, often interest-free. Earlier this year, Square -- later renamed Block Inc. -- announced plans to acquire Afterpay for $29 billion. PayPal has seen rapid growth of its own product. Consumer advocates worry the product could cause Americans to overextend their means and descend into debt.
"We welcome the CFPB's review and support regulatory efforts that benefit consumers and promote transparency within our industry," Affirm said in an emailed statement. Spokespeople for PayPal and Afterpay did not immediately respond to requests for comment.