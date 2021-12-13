Peloton put out an ad Sunday in a measure of damage control, responding to a scene in the new show "And Just Like That ..." where a character dies after using its product.
The commercial features Chris Noth -- the actor behind the Mr. Big character, who died in the show -- saying he feels great and asking if he should "take another ride."
"Life's too short not to," he says. A narration, voiced by Ryan Reynolds, notes that regular cycling improves circulation and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. "He's alive," Reynolds concludes.
The home fitness company said last week that it didn't realize its product would be used as a prop that led to the death of Mr. Big in the series, a follow-up to "Sex and the City."
One analyst fretted that Peloton had lost control over its storytelling. Peloton was a huge hit during the pandemic, but has suffered during the return to normalcy, with sales falling and customers using its signature stationary bikes less frequently.
Peloton shares fell 5.4% on Friday, the day after "And Just Like That ..." premiered.
The Peloton commercial was created in less than 48 hours by Reynolds' marketing company, Maximum Effort. It's not the first time the "Deadpool" actor has crossed paths with the brand. In 2019, he promoted Aviation Gin with an ad featuring the woman known as the "Peloton wife," who previously appeared in a widely mocked commercial for the fitness company.