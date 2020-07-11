MANCHESTER — People’s United Bank, the latest to join a slew of other banks along South Willow Street, wants to install a combination ATM and remote teller kiosk.
The machine will eliminate about 15 spaces at The Shoppes on South Willow Street, according to developer Arthur Sullivan. The plaza, which features California Burrito and Firehouse Subs, will soon also be home to the state’s first Golden Corral restaurant.
Bank officials say the need for ATM and remote teller facilities is more important than ever in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan will be presented to the planning board for a site plan review next Thursday.
“They are a lot more critical than they were six months ago,” said Bob Peterson, vice president of facilities for People’s during a remote zoning board hearing last month. “For us to make this a viable site we absolutely have to have this functionality.”
The Shoppes scrapped its original plan to locate the machine adjacent to South Willow and instead will install it along Driving Park Road. At least two members of the zoning board opposed the location because it would disturb the landscaping along South Willow.
The ATM and pneumatic tube system were planned to be installed after the branch opened. With the pandemic, the demand now is much higher for drive-up tellers, Sullivan said.
The design allows for the queuing of at least five cars.
“Drive-up services have become critical infrastructure since the social distancing trend to reduce the spread of COVID-19 has been established,” the application for the project reads.
Bangor Savings Bank filed an application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to open a branch at 999 and 1001 Elm St., according to a legal notice. The bank plans to tear down the buildings at 170 Baker St. and build a new 5,430-square-foot branch with a drive-thru. The location is at the intersection of Queen City Avenue and South Willow Street.
“South Willow is becoming an important banking area,” Sullivan said. “This was a really nice brand we brought to the plaza, which we are excited about.”
People’s United Bank also has Queen City branches on Elm and South Main streets.
The new branch is expected to open in mid- to late August, but an exact date has yet to be set, according to Peterson.