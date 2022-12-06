PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate jobs at its North American snacks and beverage divisions, according to a news report — making it the latest in a growing list of big companies to slash their workforces amid fears a recession looms.

The layoffs, which the soda giant has not publicly confirmed, is another sign that companies across different industries are bracing for a tighter economic environment. The Wall Street Journal reported the cuts Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter and internal documents.