New owner
Bill Andreoli sits in a bench converted from a Chevy Bel Air’s trunk at the former Joey’s Diner in Amherst, which is becoming the fourth MaryAnn’s Diner. Andreoli and his family own MaryAnn’s three other locations, in Derry, Salem and Windham.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

AMHERST

Bill Andreoli hadn’t been to Joey’s Diner on Route 101A in years, but after taking only a few steps inside the 1950s-themed breakfast and lunch spot, he knew he wanted to buy it.

Branded sodas
Joey’s Diner in Amherst is now MaryAnn’s Diner, but both brands of custom-label sodas are still available.
Gas pump
Julie Harden of Merrimack puts in an order at a kiosk designed like an old gas pump inside the Amherst diner.
Birthday boy
Sitting at the counter for a birthday breakfast with his grandmother Jeanette Rivers of Milford, R.J. Rivers, turning 9, enjoys a Mickey Mouse-shaped chocolate chip pancake with sausage, egg and tater tots. Jeanette said the restaurant reminded her of “when I grew up in the ‘60s.”
Sodders family
Tiffany Brewer, right, of Hollis, has been working at Joey’s Diner for 14 years. On Wednesday she was busy with customers like the Sodders family of Amherst. Mom Jenna Sodders and daughter Julia, 5, were joined later by dad Brian, and Maggie, 3, for a late breakfast.