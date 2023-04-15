An increase in pet owners from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and not enough workers at veterinary clinics have caused long wait times for some to book appointments for their four-legged friends.
The same is true to emergency care, but a new urgent care walk-in model is starting to catch on in southern New Hampshire — much like it did for humans more than 20 years ago.
PetWellClinic, with more than 25 locations across the country, opened at 655 S. Willow St., in Manchester last week. Franchise owner Cort Mendez, who also brought the Five Guys burger chain to New Hampshire, plans to open between six and 10 clinics in the future. The next will be in Rochester.
“We don’t take appointments,” Mendez said. “That is one of the appeals of PetWellClinic.”
The clinic can treat minor illnesses, chronic conditions, administer vaccinations and more. The clinic does not euthanize and refers severe cases to the emergency room.
“We are going to stabilize them and get them to a point where we can send them to the emergency room,” Mendez said. “We’re more focused on minor illnesses — ear infections, upset stomach and skin conditions and will be your primary care.”
Mendez says the clinic typically costs only a fraction of traditional care because “we’re not doing surgery or dental” the overhead costs are lower and the savings are passed on to customers.
Bedford Pet Urgent Care, another walk-in veterinary clinic, opened at Bedford Veterinary Medical Center on Route 101 in Bedford at the end of last year. While appointments aren’t necessary, the clinic recommends them.
The clinic was started not only for its own clients, “but also to provide assistance to the veterinary industry in general,” according to its Facebook page.
“Local ERs and GP offices have continued to be inundated with sick pets needing to be seen, causing lengthy wait times and the inability to quickly book appointments,” the post reads.
Some of the posts include staff removing porcupine quills from a dog’s nose and removing a marrow bone stuck around another dog’s jaw.
Mendez said finding veterinarians to hire is challenging. He has hired two licensed veterinarians and three technicians.
“Since COVID, 70% of households have some sort of pet and with that the veterinarians have been getting overwhelmed,” Mendez said. “A lot of veterinarians have actually left the industry because it has become so overwhelming.”
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 53% of practices reported vacancies of one or more veterinarians, which take up to 16 months to fill. More than 60% reported being down three veterinary technicians.
The Shoppes at 655 S. Willow St. is also home to Golden Corral and M&T Bank.
A different look
At PetWellClinic, pet owners check in using a kiosk and are greeted by staff who ask what services are needed. The names appear on a waiting list on a TV screen.
The clinic features two exam rooms, which can be seen through large windows into the lobby.
“We want people to be able to see what is going on with their pets,” Mendez said.
The company values community, kindness, growth, openness and service, which is on display on a wall in the lobby.
Mendez never thought he would be in the burger business when he opened 10 Five Guys in the Granite State. He also opened a Krispy Kreme in Maine. He also wasn’t expecting to be in the pet care industry.
“I’m a business guy,” he said. “What was interesting about PetWell’s evolution was they were originally going after veterinarians to open these facilities. What they found was that veterinarians want to practice medicine.”
He worked with Bangor Savings Bank to finance the opening of the business, but did not say how much it took to get it open.
While opening a Five Guys in Dover, Mendez became familiar with ConvenientMD, an urgent care clinic for humans, and saw its growth over a number of years.
He saw a similar need for pets. His family has two cats, Storm and Rogue, named after X-Men comic book characters.
“It is so difficult to get to see your veterinarian these days even for the most minor of things,” Mendez said. “Some veterinarians aren’t taking on new patients … we are here to support other veterinarians.”
The growth
PetWellClinic was started in 2009 by Dr. Sam Meisler in the Knoxville, Tennessee, area.
Mendez has been spreading the word of the clinic’s opening along South Willow. The business is prominently displayed on a digital billboard on the main sign. He hopes to do fundraisers for local animal shelters and work with local high schools.
“We want to do a lot in the community,” he said.
He sees pet urgent care growing across the state. He owns the rights to all PetWellClinics in New Hampshire.
“There is no doubt in my mind that this is an absolute need in the veterinary market,” Mendez said. “You got the emergency rooms and you have your traditional vet. We fit right in the middle.”
During a visit to the emergency room, pet owners typically have to wait as long as the most severe cases are handled first. In many cases, it’s the only option. And it’s expensive.
“We are the perfect solution to that,” he said.