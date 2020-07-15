Peter Ramsey, president and CEO of the Palace Theatres, was honored Wednesday as Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year during a live event streamed on YouTube.
Ramsey is credited with reopening the Palace Theatre more than 20 years ago and more recently worked to help restore the Rex Theatre on Amherst Street.
Typically, the award is given at the chamber’s annual dinner, which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ramsey said he was confident the Palace will bounce back from the months-long closure.
“I’m an incredible optimist,” he said Thursday. “But you have to work at it you have to continue to think positively.’
He said the Palace closed in the 1918 flu pandemic, and in both World Wars. Each time, he said, it has reopened and bounced back. Ramsey said he was sure the Palace is going to come back.
“We as a group, as a city, will open the Palace up, and be back to better days than we had before,” he said.