Clean Simple Foods

While Josh Velasquez, left, holds samples from the Nuttin’ Ordinary line of cashew-based products made by Clean Simple Foods Inc. of Peterborough, his partner Adam Hamilton holds cashews that will be ground, fermented and turned into cheeses and spreads.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

PETERBOROUGH — A funny, nutty thing happened when Josh Velasquez and Adam Hamilton tried to open a restaurant in Keene. They became the first manufacturers in New England of a 100% plant-based cheese instead.

The three cheeses and three spreads made by Clean Simple Foods Inc. under the Nuttin’ Ordinary brand are “lactose intolerant friendly, vegan friendly, earth friendly, and tastebud friendly,” according to the company. They are available at Market Basket and Whole Foods stores, as well as scores of independent grocers from New York north.