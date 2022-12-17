PETERBOROUGH — A funny, nutty thing happened when Josh Velasquez and Adam Hamilton tried to open a restaurant in Keene. They became the first manufacturers in New England of a 100% plant-based cheese instead.
The three cheeses and three spreads made by Clean Simple Foods Inc. under the Nuttin’ Ordinary brand are “lactose intolerant friendly, vegan friendly, earth friendly, and tastebud friendly,” according to the company. They are available at Market Basket and Whole Foods stores, as well as scores of independent grocers from New York north.
The cheeses and spreads — the company also makes an all-natural ravioli — contain no oils, thickeners or soy, and are the result of four years of self-taught fermentation experimentation in the basement of Velasquez’s parents’ home in Harrisville.
Velasquez and Hamilton are in fundraising mode, trying to attract $750,000 worth of investments to better market their products. Both are lactose-intolerant — as is about a third of the U.S. population, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.
The men recently held meet-and-greets in Peterborough, Keene and Littleton, and from those efforts raised $180,000 as of Dec. 12, when they sat down for an interview in their company’s 8,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse space within the Vose Farm Business Center.
Velasquez, 41, said he was raised vegan for health reasons. The New York City native’s family relocated to New Hampshire when he was a child. After graduating from a faith-based high school, Velasquez went to Arizona but missed home and returned to the Granite State.
He and Hamilton, who is 39 and hails from Charlestown, Rhode Island, first met in 2010. Both wanted to promote a balanced diet that eschewed highly processed foods.
“We were on the same page,” Velasquez said.
‘Funky’ first batch
The duo contemplated opening a plant-based restaurant but shelved that plan when one of the things they intended to serve in the restaurant — a cashew-based cheese that Velasquez had developed — shone brightly on its own.
The first batch of the cheese, said Velasquez, “had a funky, cheesy smell,” and while a bit “gritty,” it tasted good.
Even as the partners refined the consistency of the cheese, they also sold it locally, including at the Monadnock Food Cooperative, where they gave away free samples and recorded customer feedback.
The more they tinkered with the cashew cheese, the more they became convinced “that what’s missing in the market is a premium plant cheese,” Velasquez said.
To make that cheese, Velasquez and Hamilton looked to dairy cheese, which offers flavor, texture and taste because of the fermentation of the lactose sugar in milk.
“Fermentation is hard,” said Velasquez, and to make a plant-based cheese he and Hamilton looked to nuts, which contain many of the fats that give dairy cheese its creamy feel and also contain sugars, which are requisite for fermentation.
Many nuts can be fermented, among them almonds and macadamia nuts, but the price of those varieties is high, which is one reason that Velasquez and Hamilton settled on cashews, which Velasquez conceded are “still damn expensive.” He declined to say how much he pays to buy them from growers in South Africa.
Once the cashews arrive at the Nuttin’ Ordinary facility, they are ground and fermented using a proprietary but not patented process that Velasquez devised in the lab he built years earlier in his home, then packaged and shipped to retailers.
The cheeses and spreads, which sell from between $6.50 to $7.99, have a refrigerated shelf life of 130 days.
Startup phase
Hamilton, former manager of the Peterborough branch of People’s United Bank (now M&T Bank), said while there are five other companies trying to ferment nuts, Nuttin’ Ordinary is the only one that has been able to ferment cashews to scale.
The partners plan to change the name of Nuttin’ Ordinary to something that is more geographically descriptive.
Sales have increased from 7,000 units in 2014 to 125,000 units in 2020, said Velasquez. The startup has yet to turn a profit.
“We’re transparent” with potential investors about that fact, said Hamilton, adding that the company has nonetheless accomplished two significant things: “We’ve proven that there’s a market for our products and we built our manufacturing.”
Production and sales slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the situation could have been much worse, Hamilton said, had the company followed the conventional wisdom of the food industry.
That wisdom, as often espoused on the TV show “Shark Tank,” is that once a small food producer gets big, they need to hire a co-packer to keep growing.
“If we had a co-packer during COVID, we wouldn’t be in business,” said Hamilton, explaining that not only would supply-chain issues come into play, but so would simple math for the co-packer, which would continue working with its biggest clients, but dump, or put at the end of the line, new, smaller ones.
Additionally, “We’d be providing our recipe” to the co-packer, Hamilton said, and no number of nondisclosure agreements would stop the cashew cheeses and spreads recipes from eventually being made public.
For those reasons, “We had to invest in the plant and equipment,” he said.
Nuttin’ Ordinary’s margins — the difference between what it costs the company to make its cheeses and spreads and the price it can sell them for — is “depressed,” Hamilton acknowledged, but “we have a path to 70% in our margins.”
“We’re ready to grow,” said Velasquez, and are looking for “angels” to supplement the variety of funding, including their own and their families’ money as well as loans and grants, that has gotten Nuttin’ Ordinary to where it is now.
The company is counting on a market for people who like cheese but can’t eat dairy or prefer vegan choices.
“We’re finding that more and more Americans are looking for alternatives. They just have to taste great,” he said.