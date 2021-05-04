Pfizer Tuesday said it expects global sales of its coronavirus vaccine to reach $26 billion in 2021, a milestone that would make it the biggest-selling pharmaceutical product in the world and helps illustrate why Pfizer is planning to expand use of mRNA technology for other vaccines and therapies.
Sales of its mRNA vaccine are likely to eclipse Humira, the rheumatoid arthritis drug made by AbbVie, with annual revenue around $20 billion, currently the world’s top seller. Pfizer had $3.5 billion in coronavirus vaccine sales in the first quarter.
Jack Carnevale, owner and president of Bedford Village Inn, is preparing to embark on a new venture — housing. He is hoping to construct a 55-and-up community on a 10-acre hillside parcel next to The Grand at Bedford Village Inn.
Hong Ra-hee, the wife of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, boosted her fortune to more than $7 billion after receiving billions of dollars in stocks in the much-awaited transfer of her husband's assets.