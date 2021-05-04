Vaccinations at UNH

Pfizer Tuesday said it expects global sales of its coronavirus vaccine to reach $26 billion in 2021, a milestone that would make it the biggest-selling pharmaceutical product in the world and helps illustrate why Pfizer is planning to expand use of mRNA technology for other vaccines and therapies.

Sales of its mRNA vaccine are likely to eclipse Humira, the rheumatoid arthritis drug made by AbbVie, with annual revenue around $20 billion, currently the world’s top seller. Pfizer had $3.5 billion in coronavirus vaccine sales in the first quarter.

