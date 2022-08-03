Eleven golfers on the fledgling LIV Golf Invitational Series have filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, arguing that their careers were hurt when the Tour suspended them after they joined the Saudi-funded breakaway league. The move has been expected ever since LIV arose earlier this year to challenge the PGA Tour’s professional golf supremacy.

Unlike some of the other players who left for LIV Golf, the 11 players who filed the lawsuit — Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein — have not forfeited their PGA memberships, meaning they hoped to play on both tours. But the PGA Tour did not give them permission to play in LIV tournaments and issued multiple-year suspensions after they did so.