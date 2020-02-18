KEENE — As the national home goods retailer Pier 1 filed for bankruptcy protection, the company announced it would close up to 450 stores, including its Keene location.
The Keene store, located in the Monadnock Marketplace off Route 9, is already advertising deep discounts as part of a closing sale. The company announced its bankruptcy on Monday.
According to CNN Business, the Texas-based company has announced a $256 million deal with creditors. The company will also find a buyer as part of its reorganization.
The company has about 500 stores in North America and more than 400 have already closed or have started the closing process, according to CNN.
Pier 1 will keep open its stores in Manchester, Nashua, West Lebanon and Salem.
While Pier 1 is closing, Keene has seen the opening of new retail locations in the Riverside Plaza on Winchester Street. Late last year a Home Goods store and a Harbor Freight Tools store opened in the space vacated by the Shaw’s Supermarket.