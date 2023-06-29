CONCORD -- Online pharmacy company PillPac by Amazon will pay $300,000 to resolve allegations that its record keeping ran afoul of federal drug laws, officials announced.
The settlement wraps up an investigation that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration started in 2020 into potential violations of the Controlled Substances Act. An October 2020 audit found that PillPack records did not accurately reflect inventory for 10 drugs, including codeine No. 4, acetaminophen with codeine, clonazepam, alprazolam, tramadol and others.
“PillPack’s failure to maintain accurate records risked the diversion of drugs that are often abused in our communities,” said Jane E. Young, the top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire.
“As a pharmacy, they have a responsibility to safeguard these controlled substances, and their penalty for failing to do so, serves as a warning to other entities handling medications improperly," reads a statement issued by Young.
In an email, PillPack described the matter as "inventory discrepancies." The company said the discrepancies had no impact on customer safety.
"We fully cooperated with the U.S. Department of Justice throughout their investigation and took immediate corrective action where necessary," the company said.
The settlement resolves the allegations, but there has been no determination of liability, Young's office said.
Based in Somerville, Mass., PillPack offers customers their medications packed and sorted for regular dosage intervals. It has a major operations center in the Manchester Millyard.