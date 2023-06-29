CONCORD -- Online pharmacy company PillPac by Amazon will pay $300,000 to resolve allegations that its record keeping ran afoul of federal drug laws, officials announced.

The settlement wraps up an investigation that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration started in 2020 into potential violations of the Controlled Substances Act. An October 2020 audit found that PillPack records did not accurately reflect inventory for 10 drugs, including codeine No. 4, acetaminophen with codeine, clonazepam, alprazolam, tramadol and others.