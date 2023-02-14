One of New Hampshire’s pioneer craft brewers will soon open a new concept in downtown Manchester: Bond Brewing & BBQ.
Peter Telge of Stark Brewing Co. — a staple in the Millyard for nearly 30 years — said the brewpub in the former Baked Downtown Cafe & Bakery space at 1015 Elm St. will have a quick-serve model where customers order at the counter and get their meals within minutes.
“It’s a Chipotle or California Burrito on steroids,” he said with a chuckle. “Basically Tex-Mex with barbecue, rice bowls, tacos and more.”
The menu will also include brisket, crunch wraps, smash burgers, smoked barbecue chicken, pizza, pulled pork and quesadillas. Soups and salads will also be on the menu.
Unique offerings will include carne asada waffle fries and guacamole flights — along with beer flights.
The brewpub will have 10 beers on tap, including new selections as well as some of Stark Brewing’s flagship brews. The full bar also will have wine and margaritas.
News of the brewpub comes shortly after an announcement by Peter Macone, who was managing partner of Campo Enoteca and Republic Cafe, that he will open Republic Brewing on Old Granite Street next year. The shared-space restaurants on Elm Street in Manchester closed on New Year’s Eve.
Ed Baroody, owner of the Elm Street building, said the 5,000-square-foot space occupied by Baked for a decade, drew significant interest since becoming available about a year ago.
Bond Brewing & BBQ is set to open in mid-March if all goes well.
In 1994, Telge opened Stark Mill Brewery, which was later renamed Milly’s Tavern. Telge renamed it Stark Brewing Co, in 2016. Stark was the second brewery and first brewpub in the state, according to its website.
The space at 500 Commercial St. also has its own distillery, which features vodka, bourbon and rum, according to the website.
Telge said he wasn’t interested in opening another place at first because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had to rebuild my sales here at Stark Brewing Company, which I have done,” he said. “We are now doing the sales we had prior to COVID.”
The new restaurant will have a bar with 15 seats, six TVs and outdoor seating. He hopes to offer an area where people can park and have to-go meals delivered to their vehicles.
The seating will be wooden picnic tables for communal dining, which has become popular at breweries.
Telge said he must brew at least five gallons of beer at the space and likely will use the space to pilot new flavors.
Baroody’s accounting office has been located above the space since 1998.
“It is something that isn’t present on Elm Street right now,” Baroody said of the restaurant.
Customers also will be able to buy beer to go.
Telge plans to open a similar restaurant in the former JJ Goodwin’s Eatery and Sports Pub on Suncook Valley Road in Center Barnstead, also owned by Baroody.