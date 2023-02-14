Bond Brewing & BBQ
Bond Brewing & BBQ is set to open at the former Baked Downtown Cafe & Bakery space at 1015 Elm St. in Manchester.

 Jonathan Phelps/

Union Leader

One of New Hampshire’s pioneer craft brewers will soon open a new concept in downtown Manchester: Bond Brewing & BBQ.

Peter Telge of Stark Brewing Co. — a staple in the Millyard for nearly 30 years — said the brewpub in the former Baked Downtown Cafe & Bakery space at 1015 Elm St. will have a quick-serve model where customers order at the counter and get their meals within minutes.