Bedford trees

Courtesy

A plan to restore dozens of trees that were erroneously cleared at the site of a future apartment complex in Bedford has been adopted by local planning officials.

After about 90 trees were removed at the future Bow Lane apartment complex behind Bedford High School, some of them without permission, town planners this week approved a new landscaping plan designed to correct the error.

A cease-and-desist order had been issued this summer to developers Dick Anagnost and Bill Greiner after trees were cut early, with some of the clearing exceeding what was conditionally granted by the planning board.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020