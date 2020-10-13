Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
After about 90 trees were removed at the future Bow Lane apartment complex behind Bedford High School, some of them without permission, town planners this week approved a new landscaping plan designed to correct the error.
A cease-and-desist order had been issued this summer to developers Dick Anagnost and Bill Greiner after trees were cut early, with some of the clearing exceeding what was conditionally granted by the planning board.
