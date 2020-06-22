CONCORD -- All restaurants could be opened to full capacity under proposed reopening rules that a task force endorsed Monday.
But some members said this loosening of restrictions due to COVID-19 would not be profitable enough for many restaurant owners because the rules would keep in place a mandate that tables have to be 6 feet apart.
The new rules would also expand the number of patrons per table from six to 10.
“The economics of 50 percent capacity or social distancing do not work. These businesses are seriously bleeding revenue at an alarming rate. Outdoor dining is fine, but frankly it’s 30 to 35 percent of the businesses,” said task force member Mike Sommers, who is also president of the New Hampshire Restaurant and Lodging Association. “Better than half of them aren’t getting anything out of that, and we have to do all we can to give them more business and more turns (customer turnovers).”
Public Health Deputy Director Patricia Tilley said her agency was “very firm” about the 6 feet spacing especially as New Hampshire officials view rising cases of the novel coronavirus in Southern and Western states.
“As you all know…we are looking to our states in the South and the West, seeing dramatic increases and some are speculating that some of the increases are due to relaxed conditions in the business community,” Tilley said.
The unanimous decision of the Economic Reopening Task Force came less than a week after many owners of small restaurants and bistros complained they couldn’t survive with only 50 percent indoor occupancy.
The rules also would eliminate the requirement that anyone coming to stay in hotels and inns from outside New Hampshire has to self-quarantine here for 14 days.
“That’s a very big and important change for the industry,” said state Rep. William Marsh, R-Wolfeboro, another task force member.
The recommendations now go to the New Hampshire Division of Public Health and Gov. Chris Sununu for more review.
As of June 15, restaurants in Hillsborough, Rockingham, Strafford and Merrimack counties were opened to indoor dining but limited to 50% capacity. Those four counties account for almost 90% of the state’s COVID-19 cases.
Restaurants in the six counties allowed to serve 100% of regular customers must do so through a combination of both indoor and outdoor seating. Indoor seating right now is still limited to 50%.
John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, urged Sununu and state officials to make the changes effective this Friday.
“This would be very helpful for folks as they take reservations for the weekend and following week around the Fourth of July,” Nyhan said.